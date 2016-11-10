There's nothing for Muslims in Trump's America

Story highlights Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, as outspoken Muslim, says she didn't visit US for years after 9/11

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown is a British columnist and author. She has written extensively on immigration and multiculturalism. The opinions in this article belong to the writer.

(CNN) My best friend is, like me, a Shia Muslim who wears her faith lightly. She is a doctor in Pittsburgh. I visited her in October.

Two years ago, she had a heart attack and found it hard to stay away from the work she loves and excels at. She is back now, getting up at 6 every morning to go and look after her many devoted patients at the family practice she set up 40 years ago. She was always a proud American; she has a flag fluttering outside her house.

I'm trying to find the right words to say before phoning her.

In 2004, when George W. Bush was re-elected, a number of disillusioned US citizens moved to the UK. Today there are more Americans living in the UK (212,150) than there are Jamaicans (172,829), according to UN figures. I wonder how many more will now follow.