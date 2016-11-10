All Obama's accomplishments are at risk

Story highlights Charles Kaiser writes that many feel a sense of loss after the election

A president who led America with grace and intelligence faces dismantling of his legacy under a Trump administration

(CNN) I haven't felt quite this sad since November 22, 1963, when I was an eighth grader and my hero John Kennedy was killed. The shock and the sadness from this election feel like a gash in the heart of our democracy, and it will take many, many years to heal the wound. That's partly because Hillary Clinton has lost the presidency by winning the popular vote, an anomaly that is only possible under America's odd system of electoral votes, which has anointed her opponent the victor.

Charles Kaiser

But it's also because, for the last eight years, we have been led by a president of amazing intelligence, and subtlety, and grace. As the son of an American mother and a Kenyan father, his election alone made America glow with a bracing new feeling of inclusiveness.

Then he gave health insurance to 20 million people who didn't have it before, he made marriage equality a reality through his appointments to the Supreme Court, he presided over the most rapid economic recovery any developed country experienced after the financial crisis, and he negotiated the only deal with Iran that could delay that country from building the bomb for at least 10 years --without firing a shot.

Obama also managed to keep his cool through the rudest and fiercest opposition any president has faced in many decades -- much of it from our new president-elect, the rest from Republican leaders of the House and Senate, some of whom vowed to try to destroy his presidency on his very first day in office.

Barack Obama transformed America's image abroad. At home, he gave millions of black people and Latino people and gay people more respect than they had ever felt from any other occupant of the White House.