Why this first-time voter sees hope amid hurt

Angela Pupino is a junior at American University and the fall writing fellow for the Center for Community Change Action. The views expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) I voted for the first time in the 2016 election. I cast my vote for Hillary Clinton, a presidential candidate I believed in, and a number of down-ballot races and local offices.

The election obviously didn't work out the way I had hoped.

As a young woman who grew up in a family that struggled to make ends meet in exactly the type of Rust Belt town that Trump's campaign successfully targeted, my relationship with this election cycle has been complicated. I have lived the economic troubles of the Rust Belt and understand its dissatisfaction with the status quo.

I understand why people I know support Donald Trump. I recognize that I spent much of this election cycle in my campus' liberal bubble, and I do not want to simply write off my community as hateful or uneducated. I feel compelled to try to understand their perspectives.

Trump voters are people like my father, who works hard every day to maintain his cabinet shop and make a living for our family. They are people like my uncles who struggle to find work at all, let alone the type of work that lets them give their children a better life. People I know back home are angry, but to think of them as nothing more than bigots feels like a gross simplification.