Underwear rules give snapshot of life under ISIS

Story highlights Poster shows extent of ISIS's attempts at control

It demands that men do not wear Western-style underwear

Punishments include lashings and being locked up

Irbil, Iraq (CNN) As Iraqi forces advance on ISIS strongholds, a sign discovered near Mosul reveals the extent of the militants' invasive control of populations they subjugated.

The sign found in the ancient restorative spa town of Hamman al-Alil just south of Mosul dictates precise details of men's underwear.

Not satisfied with banning tight jeans, T-shirts, shaving and forcing families under their control to wear baggy clothing more typical centuries ago, ISIS has printed pictures of what underwear is acceptable and what is not.

The poster or sign shows a variety of shorts typical of thousands found in high streets throughout the world, from boxers to briefs.

It is rudimentary and crude, but also clear that Western style underwear must not be worn -- a red X covers each offending image.

Read More