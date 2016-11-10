Breaking News

The homes left behind by ISIS

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 10:29 PM ET, Thu November 10, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces inspect an abandoned house on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, in October. Kurdish forces are part of the Iraqi-led coalition to reclaim Mosul, Iraq&#39;s second-largest city, from the ISIS militant group.
Photos:
Kurdish Peshmerga forces inspect an abandoned house on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, in October. Kurdish forces are part of the Iraqi-led coalition to reclaim Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, from the ISIS militant group.
Hide Caption
1 of 15
A tunnel is seen inside this house that was abandoned by ISIS during the offensive. Photographer Magnus Wennman was embedded with Kurdish Peshmerga forces as they recaptured areas on the outskirts of Mosul.
Photos:
A tunnel is seen inside this house that was abandoned by ISIS during the offensive. Photographer Magnus Wennman was embedded with Kurdish Peshmerga forces as they recaptured areas on the outskirts of Mosul.
Hide Caption
2 of 15
Wennman was guided past hundreds of booby traps and improvised explosive devices to homes that had housed ISIS fighters and a huge collection of bomb-making equipment.
Photos:
Wennman was guided past hundreds of booby traps and improvised explosive devices to homes that had housed ISIS fighters and a huge collection of bomb-making equipment.
Hide Caption
3 of 15
Ahmed Abdal Gafoor&#39;s house had been under the control of ISIS for two years.
Photos:
Ahmed Abdal Gafoor's house had been under the control of ISIS for two years.
Hide Caption
4 of 15
&quot;Everything was pretty much destroyed because of the battle the day before,&quot; Wennman said of the villages he visited.
Photos:
"Everything was pretty much destroyed because of the battle the day before," Wennman said of the villages he visited.
Hide Caption
5 of 15
A bathroom inside one of the abandoned houses.
Photos:
A bathroom inside one of the abandoned houses.
Hide Caption
6 of 15
A toothbrush is lodged inside the crack of a wall.
Photos:
A toothbrush is lodged inside the crack of a wall.
Hide Caption
7 of 15
&quot;In my opinion,&quot; Wennman said, &quot;the people who were living there didn&#39;t really prepare for a life there. ... It seemed that the people who had lived there were just preparing for war.&quot;
Photos:
"In my opinion," Wennman said, "the people who were living there didn't really prepare for a life there. ... It seemed that the people who had lived there were just preparing for war."
Hide Caption
8 of 15
The plight of the Iraqi people &quot;is probably the worst situation I&#39;ve seen,&quot; Wennman said.
Photos:
The plight of the Iraqi people "is probably the worst situation I've seen," Wennman said.
Hide Caption
9 of 15
&quot;There is no filter, no one can feel safe, and there are no safe areas,&quot; Wennman said of the situation in Iraq.
Photos:
"There is no filter, no one can feel safe, and there are no safe areas," Wennman said of the situation in Iraq.
Hide Caption
10 of 15
A small clock still hangs on the wall of an abandoned house on the outskirts of Mosul.
Photos:
A small clock still hangs on the wall of an abandoned house on the outskirts of Mosul.
Hide Caption
11 of 15
Inside one abandoned home&#39;s kitchen.
Photos:
Inside one abandoned home's kitchen.
Hide Caption
12 of 15
A deflated soccer ball sits in a corner.
Photos:
A deflated soccer ball sits in a corner.
Hide Caption
13 of 15
Blankets line a floor in one damaged home.
Photos:
Blankets line a floor in one damaged home.
Hide Caption
14 of 15
Handprints are seen on a wall.
Photos:
Handprints are seen on a wall.
Hide Caption
15 of 15
01 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED02 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED03 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED04 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED05 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED06 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED07 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED08 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED09 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED10 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED11 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED12 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED13 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED14 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED15 cnnphotos mosul homes RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Magnus Wennman photographed villages where ISIS militants once lived in Iraq
  • An offensive is underway to drive ISIS out of the city of Mosul

(CNN)Where there is danger, where there is death, there is also responsibility.

For Magnus Wennman, it is that responsibility and drive to tell a story that has catapulted him from war zone to war zone and conflict to conflict.
    In the past 20 years, the Swedish photographer has seen his share of blood and violence. But the plight of the Iraqi people -- and those ensconced in the middle of the battle for Mosul -- has taken the meaning of warfare to a new level.
    "I would say this is probably the worst situation I've seen," Wennman said.
    Photographer Magnus Wennman
    Photographer Magnus Wennman
    "There is no filter, no one can feel safe, and there are no safe areas. This conflict is so brutal. (ISIS militants) are not concerned if it's civilians, journalists or anyone -- they are all the enemy. It's a very, very scary situation."
    Read More
    Wennman, working for Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, was embedded with Kurdish Peshmerga troops on the opening day of the assault on Mosul. He was allowed to enter a number of villages that had been inhabited by ISIS troops before they were driven out by coalition forces.
    He was guided past hundreds of booby traps and improvised explosive devices to homes that had housed ISIS fighters and a huge collection of bomb-making equipment.
    "Everything was pretty much destroyed because of the battle the day before," he said.
    Child refugees scarred by war
    Child refugees scarred by war
    "In my opinion, the people who were living there didn't really prepare for a life there. There was bomb-making equipment everywhere. It seemed that the people who had lived there were just preparing for war."
    Wennman had visited Iraq a month earlier to chart the journey of refugees who were fleeing the violence. He returned to tell a story, which he says has become "the most important of the year."
    His "Where the Children Sleep" series, in which he documented the struggles of Syrian refugees, touched hearts across the world and was universally lauded.
    He has witnessed a number of harrowing sights and at times wrestled with the emotional side of his work, as he did during his most recent trip to Iraq.
    "I think in one way you have to protect yourself from feelings," he said, "and you do that with the help of your camera and profession. But sometimes it's really hard.

    Social media

    Follow @CNNPhotos on Twitter to join the conversation about photography.

    "If you don't protect yourself, you're not able to work. It's something you just have to deal with."
    Now back in Sweden, Wennman hopes that his photos will prick the public consciousness.
    "I want those looking to remember that it's not a big group of people who are being targeted," he said.
    "It's millions of different people. They could all be you and me."

    Magnus Wennman is a photographer based in Stockholm, Sweden. You can follow him on Instagram.