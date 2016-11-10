The homes left behind by ISIS

Story highlights Magnus Wennman photographed villages where ISIS militants once lived in Iraq

An offensive is underway to drive ISIS out of the city of Mosul

(CNN) Where there is danger, where there is death, there is also responsibility.

For Magnus Wennman, it is that responsibility and drive to tell a story that has catapulted him from war zone to war zone and conflict to conflict.

In the past 20 years, the Swedish photographer has seen his share of blood and violence. But the plight of the Iraqi people -- and those ensconced in the middle of the battle for Mosul -- has taken the meaning of warfare to a new level.

"I would say this is probably the worst situation I've seen," Wennman said.

Photographer Magnus Wennman

"There is no filter, no one can feel safe, and there are no safe areas. This conflict is so brutal. (ISIS militants) are not concerned if it's civilians, journalists or anyone -- they are all the enemy. It's a very, very scary situation."

Read More