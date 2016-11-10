Story highlights Suicide bombing leaves four dead, more than 100 injured

No German diplomats are hurt

(CNN) A suicide car bomb targeted the German consulate in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday, according to local police and officials.

Monir Ahmad Farhad, a provincial spokesman, said Friday four people were killed and more 100 people were injured when the attack happened at 10:45 p.m. in Mazar-e-Sharif, the provincial capital. No German diplomats were hurt.

Local police chief Abdul Razaq Qaderi described the explosion as "very powerful" and said three police officers were injured.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in an email to the media.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the target was the consulate and he referred to Germany as "the invader."

