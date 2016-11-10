Breaking News

Military kids thank their parents

By Tamara Wilson, CNN

Updated 1:51 PM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

IYW military kids parents_00005212
IYW military kids parents_00005212

    JUST WATCHED

    Military kids thank their parents

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Military kids thank their parents 02:35

Story highlights

  • Children of veterans help each other deal with parents' deployments
  • Military kids salute their parents for service to their country

Various (CNN)Americans take pride in those who defend our nation and we will pay special tribute on Veterans Day.

Isabelle poses with her sailor father
Isabelle poses with her sailor father
Veterans sacrifice time with their families to protect our lives, often at the risk of their own. Life is not always easy for children of service members. They constantly move from school to school and cope with their parents' deployments.
    In honor of our veterans, CNN's Impact Your World talked to a few military kids and their parents about life on the home front.