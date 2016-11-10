Military kids thank their parents

Story highlights Children of veterans help each other deal with parents' deployments

Military kids salute their parents for service to their country

Various (CNN) Americans take pride in those who defend our nation and we will pay special tribute on Veterans Day.

Isabelle poses with her sailor father

Veterans sacrifice time with their families to protect our lives, often at the risk of their own. Life is not always easy for children of service members. They constantly move from school to school and cope with their parents' deployments.

In honor of our veterans, CNN's Impact Your World talked to a few military kids and their parents about life on the home front.