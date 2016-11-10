Breaking News

What could happen to birth control under President Trump?

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Updated 10:19 PM ET, Thu November 10, 2016

Women have many choices when it comes to avoiding pregnancy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99% of sexually active women from 2006 to 2010 used at least one contraceptive method at some point. Here&#39;s a look at a variety of birth control methods and how they each work.
An intrauterine device, or IUD, is a flexible T-shaped device that&#39;s inserted by a doctor into a woman&#39;s uterus. The devices block sperm and change the lining of the uterus, which may keep a fertilized egg from attaching. Pregnancy is prevented from three to 12 years, depending on the type.
Approved in 1960 by the Food and Drug Administration, oral contraceptives involve taking a daily pill with a combination of estrogen and a progestin. The hormones prevent ovulation and thicken a woman&#39;s cervical mucus, blocking sperm from fertilizing an egg.
Condoms aren&#39;t just for men. The female condom fits inside the vagina with a ring at one end that covers the cervix. When used correctly all of the time, the National Institutes of Health says, it&#39;s 95% effective, with bonus protection from sexually transmitted infections.
The diaphragm also fits inside the vagina but covers only the cervix, where it blocks sperm from entering the uterus. It is made of silicone and can last up to two years. A spermicide must also be used for greatest effectiveness.
The cervical cap is similar to a diaphragm but smaller in size and made of rubber instead of silicone. It is useful for women who find it hard to keep a diaphragm in place.
Implants are flexible matchstick-size devices that are surgically inserted into a woman&#39;s arm. They slowly release the hormone progestin into the body, preventing a woman&#39;s ovaries from releasing eggs. The protection can last several years.
For women who don&#39;t want to take a pill or insert a device, the Ortho Evra birth control patch sticks to the body and releases pregnancy-preventing hormones through the skin. A woman must change her patch once a week for three weeks in a row. No patch is used in the fourth week, and then the cycle starts again.
NuvaRing, approved for use in the United States in 2001, is a small, flexible ring inserted into the vagina. It releases estrogen and progestin, the same pregnancy-preventing hormones found in most variations of the birth-control pill.
Introduced in 1983, the Today Sponge was pulled from the market after fears of toxic shock but returned in 2005 following design changes. The sponge contains spermicide and can be inserted into the vagina before sex, like a diaphragm, to prevent pregnancy.
Depo-Provera, an injection form of birth control, provides protection for three months with hormones that prevent ovulation and block sperm. It doesn&#39;t contain estrogen, as do some other forms of birth control. As a result, it is a popular option for women who can&#39;t take estrogen or who are breastfeeding.
Emergency contraception, frequently referred to as the morning-after pill, can be taken to prevent pregnancy up to five days after unprotected sex. It can prevent the ovaries from releasing eggs and thickens a woman&#39;s cervical mucus. The morning-after pill can also thin the uterus lining, which could prevent a fertilized egg from attaching.
  • Birth control is covered under the Affordable Care Act
  • Many women express concern on social media
  • "My talking with patients has completely changed," one doctor says

(CNN)Some women are on the hunt for reversible birth control that could last through a Donald Trump presidency.

Tweets and Facebook posts about getting intrauterine devices, or IUDs, swept social media Wednesday as women warned each other that their access to birth control might dwindle once the President-elect takes office next year.
    Throughout his campaign, Trump has promised to repeal the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, which mandates that insurers in the health insurance marketplace provide coverage for all FDA-approved birth control methods, including IUDs, with no copayment or coinsurance when provided in-network.
    Repealing the act is also a "high item on the list" for Trump's Republican colleagues, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday. However, for now, enrollment will still be available through January 31.
    Neither Trump nor Congress has revealed a detailed plan of what would replace the ACA, so no one knows exactly what would happen to birth control access.
    In September, Trump said that he actually is not in favor of requiring a prescription to purchase birth control.
    The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists expressed a similar position in 2012 when it indicated in a "committee opinion" that oral contraceptives should be available over the counter. The opinion was reaffirmed this year.
    However, growing concern that access will be thrown out under a Trump administration has changed the conversations that Dr. Anne Davis, an OB/GYN in New York, has with her patients -- and the questions that they bring to her.
    Shaken with worry, many women have had tears in their eyes this week as they waited in her office, said Davis, who also serves as consulting medical director for Physicians for Reproductive Health, a nonprofit that says it works to improve access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including contraception and abortion.
    "Between last week and this week, my talking with patients has completely changed," Davis said. "Last week, it was all about, 'Let's talk about what's best for you,' and it was all about the patient. This week, politics is in the chair next to me."
    Davis said she overheard her medical secretaries responding to an influx of IUD-related questions from patients on the phone Wednesday.
    "They said, 'That's the third one we've had this morning who called saying "I need to get my IUD as soon as possible, because I'm really worried I'm going to lose my coverage," ' " Davis said.
    An IUD is a small T-shaped plastic device that is inserted in the uterus by a doctor to prevent unwanted pregnancies. The device can be easily removed by a doctor.
    Three types of IUDs are available in the United States: ParaGard, Mirena and Skyla. Once in place, ParaGard IUDs are effective for 10 years or more; Mirena can last for at least five years and Skyla for three years.
    Virtually all sexually active women of reproductive age -- about 99% -- have used at least one contraceptive method in their lifetimes from 2006 to 2010, according to a 2013 National Health Statistics Report from the Department of Health and Human Services (PDF).
    About 7% of sexually active women use IUDs, according to a 2015 data brief from the National Center for Health Statistics (PDF).
    As women wait to see what will happen in the future of their birth control options, what advice does Davis have?
    "You have to talk to somebody to figure out what's the best birth control plan for you based on your circumstances, and if you want to get a method that is long-lasting, like IUDs, those do have a big upfront cost, so get it while it's covered," she said.