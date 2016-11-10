(CNN)Karl Lagerfeld's pampered Choupette may reign supreme as the most glamorous cat in fashion, but when it comes to canines, it's Marc Jacobs' bull terrier Neville who wears the crown.
Commanding 196,000 Instagram followers, Neville's inner circle includes top models like Christy Turlington, Karlie Kloss and Kendall Jenner, as well as Adriana Lima and Cara Delevingne.
He's graced the covers of Paper magazine and Architectural Digest, and spends much of his time flying (private, of course) between Marc's New York studio and various exotic locales.
Neville also finds time to give back, having used his platform to promote the Sato Project, a charity that helps abandoned and abused dogs in Puerto Rico.
And now the pooch the New York Times' T magazine dubbed "fashion's hardest working dog" has his own book to boast about too.
"Neville Jacobs: I am Marc's Dog" (Rizzoli) features an intimate look at Neville's life, from candid holiday snaps and quiet moments at home to his most memorable fashion shoots.
The book is written by Marc's studio manager, Nicolas Newbold (who took many of the photos, and owns Neville's best friend, the French bulldog Choo Choo Charlie).
It also features a touching foreword by Marc himself, who writes that Neville "fills my heart with the greatest happiness and joy, forever reminding me that pure goodness and true love really exist."