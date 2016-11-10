Photos: Private jets, two maids and a personal chef: The pampered life of Choupette, Karl Lagerfeld's pet cat



A new book,



By Milena Veselinovic, for CNN She is a pampered princess who travels the globe in a private jet, flanked by her loyal bodyguard and two maids who tend to her every need. Her sapphire-blue eyes have inspired a Chanel haute couture collection, and she is a Twitter queen with over 40,000 followers. But then, it's no wonder life is fabulous when you're legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat.A new book, Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat , lifts a veil on the glamorous lifestyle of the couture kitty, with chapters on her diet, beauty, healthcare, and fashion tips. Written by Patrick Mauriès and Jean-Christophe Napias, the book features photographs taken by Lagerfeld himself, as well as Choupette's bodyguard and maid. Here CNN shares a selection of images of the pampered puss along with a peek into Choupette's refined lifestyle as detailed in the new book.

The Birman-breed cat accompanies Lagerfeld on his globetrotting jaunts, but her new book says she prefers Monte Carlo in the winter and Provence in the summer. Like any self-respecting fashionista, she travels in style with her possessions neatly packed in custom-made Lous Vuitton and Goyard trunks: "When we go on a trip, Choupette has almost as many bags as Mr Lagerfeld," trusted maid Francoise Cacote reveals. "I'm not exaggerating, her litter tray, a fresh litter bag for each day, all of her food, bags of toys and beauty products -- eye drops and brushes for her wonderful fur, and a travel case made especially for her by Goyard, for enjoying her meals when she's on the plane." "There is no marriage, yet, for human beings and animals ... I never thought I would fall in love like this with a cat," Karl Lagerfeld told CNN in 2013 . The pair have been inseparable ever since the designer agreed to look after Choupette for a friend one Christmas, and grew so attached that he refused to give her back.

When she is at home, Choupette can rely on the the services of her personal chef Patrice but in the glamorous world of fashion invitations to dine out are plentiful, and she has also been spotted at some of the finest establishments in Paris. Chefs in prestigious Parisian restaurants like Cafe de Flore have even created special dishes just for her, like Croquettes a la Choupette, and Choupette's Egg from Le Voltaire.



However, her personal medical consultant is quick to point out that caviar should be limited to the tiniest portions as it contains too much fat and salt.

The book also includes a list of Choupette's likes and dislikes, notably her penchant for visiting the pilot in the cockpit when flying, South American music, and throwing pencils on the floor. She is less keen on opera, taking off and landing, and perfume.

"Choupette isn't a typical Chanel woman. She's more Jean Harlow," Lagerfeld famously said of his companion and muse. With such star power, it was only a matter of time before the fabulous feline took her turn in front of a camera lens. She is seen here striking a pose alongside French model Laetitia Casta in a spread for the September 2012 issue of V Magazine.



Choupette's luscious fur has also graced the pages of top fashion magazines like i-D. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and L'Officiel, often alongside top models like Linda Evangelista. CNN is unsure what Choupette's day rate is, but at this level modeling fees are substantial.

Not content with being confined to the inside pages of a magazine, no matter how prestigious, Choupette graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar with "daddy," as she is said to refer to Lagerfeld, looking out with a gaze worthy of the most a-list cover girl.

Like with many a rising star, what followed next was a makeup collaboration. Karl Lagerfeld is said to frequent the Shu Uemura boutique in boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, and even use their eye shadows and pencils for his paintings, so this year the brand launched a new line, called Shu-pette, with an eye-shadow created as an homage to Choupette's piercing blue eyes.

Choupette cemented her fashion muse credentials by inspiring a Chanel haute couture collection which featured hues of her sapphire-like eyes, as well as a brand new Karl Lagerfeld accessories range, shown here, called Monster Choupette.

Her reach isn't bound to designs by her owner and companion Karl Lagerfeld either -- Choupette's delicate kitty ears were the inspiration behind this gold and diamond necklace by Hortense

And her influence is not limited to fashion alone. In 2013 the jet-setting feline was captured for posterity as a figurine by Japanese-inspired Los Angeles-based brand Tokidoki. From this picture, it seems she was quite pleased with the result.