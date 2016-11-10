Breaking News

Supermodels and magazine covers: Meet the world's most fashionable dog

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 7:22 AM ET, Fri November 11, 2016

Fashion designer Marc Jacob's bull terrier, Neville, has been called "fashion's hardest working dog."
Fashion designer Marc Jacob's bull terrier, Neville, has been called "fashion's hardest working dog."
He has almost 200,000 followers on Instagram.
He has almost 200,000 followers on Instagram.
"Neville Jacobs: I'm Marc's Dog," a new book from Rizzoli, brings together some of his most memorable photos, many of which see him decked out in his owner's designs.
"Neville Jacobs: I'm Marc's Dog," a new book from Rizzoli, brings together some of his most memorable photos, many of which see him decked out in his owner's designs.
Close personal friends Christy Turlington, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner (seen here) all appear in the book's pages.
Close personal friends Christy Turlington, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner (seen here) all appear in the book's pages.
The book's minimal text is written by Marc Jacobs' studio manager, Nicolas Newbold, who took many of the photos inside. (Newbold's French bull dog, Choo Choo Charlie -- who also happens to be one of Neville's best friends -- also features prominently.)
The book's minimal text is written by Marc Jacobs' studio manager, Nicolas Newbold, who took many of the photos inside. (Newbold's French bull dog, Choo Choo Charlie -- who also happens to be one of Neville's best friends -- also features prominently.)
In his foreword, Marc Jacobs writes that "every glance from those expressive little triangular eyes, every humanlike cuddly embrace, every spontaneous outburst of clownish silliness that makes me smile and laugh, calms me like nothing or no one ever has." Aww!
In his foreword, Marc Jacobs writes that "every glance from those expressive little triangular eyes, every humanlike cuddly embrace, every spontaneous outburst of clownish silliness that makes me smile and laugh, calms me like nothing or no one ever has." Aww!
(CNN)Karl Lagerfeld's pampered Choupette may reign supreme as the most glamorous cat in fashion, but when it comes to canines, it's Marc Jacobs' bull terrier Neville who wears the crown.

Commanding 196,000 Instagram followers, Neville's inner circle includes top models like Christy Turlington, Karlie Kloss and Kendall Jenner, as well as Adriana Lima and Cara Delevingne.
    He's graced the covers of Paper magazine and Architectural Digest, and spends much of his time flying (private, of course) between Marc's New York studio and various exotic locales.
    Neville also finds time to give back, having used his platform to promote the Sato Project, a charity that helps abandoned and abused dogs in Puerto Rico.
    And now the pooch the New York Times' T magazine dubbed "fashion's hardest working dog" has his own book to boast about too.
    "Neville Jacobs: I am Marc's Dog" (Rizzoli) features an intimate look at Neville's life, from candid holiday snaps and quiet moments at home to his most memorable fashion shoots.

    MINE🐾🐾! @stellamaxwell 📸 @twodadstwokids

    A photo posted by Neville Jacobs (@nevillejacobs) on

    The book is written by Marc's studio manager, Nicolas Newbold (who took many of the photos, and owns Neville's best friend, the French bulldog Choo Choo Charlie).
    It also features a touching foreword by Marc himself, who writes that Neville "fills my heart with the greatest happiness and joy, forever reminding me that pure goodness and true love really exist."
    "Neville Jacobs: I am Marc's Dog," published by Rizzoli, is out now.