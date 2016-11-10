Swede offers marriage to Americans fleeing Trump

Story highlights Gustav Hallén posted joke listing to cheer those who want to leave the country after the election

He didn't get any offers, and eBay didn't see the funny side

(CNN) Noticing that Donald Trump's victory left some people in the US feeling miserable, one Swede decided to make a unique offer that he hoped would cheer them up a bit.

Gustav Hallén, 30, from Stockholm, put himself up for auction for $50,000 on eBay, offering to marry any American who wants to flee the States and take up Swedish citizenship.

"US just become the land of the free to leave. Why not move to a better place? Like Sweden," read his listing.

"Open for all suggestions female, male and others. Likes long walks and Netflix and chill."

Hallén describes himself in the joke listing as 'a fine specimen'

Hallén, who works as a photographer, art director and surf instructor, said in his item description that he has "some weather damages and minor eye problems. But overall good physical health and a fine specimen."

