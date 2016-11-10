Tom Selleck wrote in former Dallas police chief for president

Story highlights Tom Selleck said on "The View" his vote in Tuesday's election went to former Dallas Police Chief David Brown

(CNN) Tom Selleck may play a police commissioner on CBS's "Blue Bloods," but his appreciation for courage under pressure doesn't end on the small screen.

On "The View" Thursday, the actor said his vote in Tuesday's election went to former Dallas Police Chief David Brown.

Brown, who retired in September, was widely praised for how he guided his force through a massacre of five officers this summer.

"That man showed such grace and leadership," Selleck told the hosts. "I was just deeply touched by him."

Selleck said he came to his decision to do a write-in choice because he "didn't support either candidate," referring to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.