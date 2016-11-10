Julie Bowen on 'feud' with 'Modern Family' costar

Story highlights Bowen denies things are 'icy' with Vergara

Vergara told her how to handle rumors

(CNN) Is there any "Modern Family" that doesn't have its problems?

No, but all is well between costars Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara.

That's what Bowen said when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Wednesday.

The star wanted to clear up tabloid reports that relations on the set of "Modern Family" are "icy" between Bowen and Vergara. The alleged cause of the so-called friction?

