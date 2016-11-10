Julie Bowen on 'feud' with 'Modern Family' costar

Story highlights
- Bowen denies things are 'icy' with Vergara
- Vergara told her how to handle rumors
(CNN)Is there any "Modern Family" that doesn't have its problems?
No, but all is well between costars Julie Bowen and Sofia Vergara.
That's what Bowen said when she appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Wednesday.
The star wanted to clear up tabloid reports that relations on the set of "Modern Family" are "icy" between Bowen and Vergara. The alleged cause of the so-called friction?
Bowen was supposedly jealous of Vergara's fame. The latter was named the highest-paid TV actress by Forbes last year.
"So I email her last night and then we talk and I'm like, 'What should I say?' because we're friends," Bowen told DeGeneres. "I'm like, 'What should I say? You're funny.'"
Vergara's advice to her?
"Please, just borrow my blouse," Bowen said, mimicking Vergara's Colombian accent while wearing an off the shoulder purple blouse. "So, I'm borrowing her blouse."
Bowen said she's used to false stories circulating, and added that lies in print "kept one of our candidates up there for a long time."
"I'm not going to name names but you don't have to have the truth anymore," she said. "You just have to have the internet. You can just make up anything."