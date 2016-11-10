Brad Pitt's first post-split 'interview'

Story highlights Brad Pitt says it's nice to have support of fans

Split from Angelina Jolie, star signs autographs, poses for photos

(CNN) Brad Pitt appears to be fully back.

The star has been mostly MIA since his announced split from wife Angelina Jolie in September.

On Tuesday he made an appearance in Los Angeles at a screening for the film "Moonlight" and Wednesday attended an event for his new film, "Allied."

Pitt signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans as he walked the red carpet.

A Facebook Live of the event on the movie's Facebook page featured a brief interview with Pitt as he made his way down the carpet.

