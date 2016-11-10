Brad Pitt's first post-split 'interview'

Story highlights
(CNN)Brad Pitt appears to be fully back.
The star has been mostly MIA since his announced split from wife Angelina Jolie in September.
On Tuesday he made an appearance in Los Angeles at a screening for the film "Moonlight" and Wednesday attended an event for his new film, "Allied."
Pitt signed autographs and posed for pictures with fans as he walked the red carpet.
A Facebook Live of the event on the movie's Facebook page featured a brief interview with Pitt as he made his way down the carpet.
"It's really sweet, everyone's been very kind out here," Pitt said. "It's nice to have the support."
The film features Pitt and Marion Cotillard as an intelligence officer in North Africa and female French Resistance fighter who fall in love after meeting while on a dangerous mission.
Pitt said the story is based on members of screenwriter Steven Knight's family. The actor and the writer met when Pitt was working on "World War Z."
For the film, Pitt said he struggled to learn French, his co-star's native language.
"According to Marion, not so good," he said about his linguistic skills. "I say I'm going to get this language, but it may take a lifetime.
The movie premiere occurred the same day Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing in a child abuse investigation regarding an alleged incident involving one of his six children with Jolie.
"Allied" is set to open in theaters November 23.