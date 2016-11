Story highlights Aaron Sorkin writes open letter to 15-year-old daughter after Donald Trump elected president

Sorkin called Trump an 'incompetent pig' with 'a serious psychiatric disorder'

The Oscar-winner called on Hollywood to 'fight' and not give up

(CNN) Aaron Sorkin wrote an open letter to his 15-year-old daughter, Roxy, and her mother calling Donald Trump an "incompetent pig" after he was elected president.

In the letter, published by Vanity Fair on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning screenwriter and creator of "The West Wing" expressed deep concern. "The world changed late last night in a way I couldn't protect us from," he wrote. "That's a terrible feeling for a father."

Sorkin wrote that Trump has "dangerous ideas, a serious psychiatric disorder, no knowledge of the world and no curiosity to learn."

Sorkin said it wasn't just Trump who won but the Ku Klux Klan, white nationalists, sexists, racists and buffoons.

