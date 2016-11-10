National Geographic's 'Afghan Girl' returns home

Story highlights Sharbat Gula was greeted in the Afghan capital, Kabul, by President Ashraf Ghani

She was deported from Pakistan after pleading guilty to illegally staying in the country

(CNN) Sharbat Gula, the woman known as the "Afghan Girl" for her appearance on a 1984 National Geographic cover, is now living in Afghanistan once more after being deported on charges of illegally staying in Pakistan.

She was welcomed back by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Wednesday, a presidential spokesman told CNN.

Photographs released by the Afghan presidential office show Gula, in blue, and other family members standing and talking with the President.

Gula, whose striking green eyes in a National Geographic cover photo made her face known around the world, was 12 when photographer Steve McCurry captured his iconic image of her living in a refugee camp for Afghan nationals in Peshawar.

Now in her 40s, she was arrested in the same city last month for falsifying documents and illegally staying in Pakistan.

