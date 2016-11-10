This documentary was commissioned by CNN Style and directed by award-winning filmmaker Dave Meyers.

(CNN) Her videos on YouTube are viewed by millions, American fashion designers Alexander Wang and Jeremy Scott regard her as their friend and muse, and Method Man features in her latest music video "LIFTED".

"I go around the world, I've seen her fans in Chile, in Brazil, obviously all through Europe. I mean she's not just a Korean or an Asian phenomenon, she really is a global superstar." Jeremy Scott tells CNN Style backstage at New York Fashion Week.

You may be forgiven for not yet knowing who CL, or Lee Chae-rin, is, but if she has her way, she'll soon be a mega-star.

K-pop Queen

A K-pop poster girl, CL fronted the all-girl group 2NE1, whose 2014 album "Crush" became the best-selling and highest-charting Korean album in US Billboard 200 history.

