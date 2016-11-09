6 stories you may have missed during the US election

Story highlights Mastermind of Paris and Brussels attacks is identified

National Geographic 'Afghan girl' deported back to Afghanistan

(CNN) You might still be glued to US election coverage. But that doesn't mean news hasn't been breaking in the rest of the world over the last 24 hours.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed while Donald Trump was being elected next president of the US.

Mastermind of Paris and Brussels attacks identified

Two women sit at the Brussels airport in Zaventem following the twin explosions on March 22.

The 32-year-old Belgian-Moroccan dual national -- also known as Abu Ahmad -- is thought to have directed the attacks from Syria.