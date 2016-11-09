Photos: World reacts to Trump victory Slovenians toast Donald Trump's victory in Sevnica, the hometown of Trump's wife, Melania, during a broadcast of his acceptance speech on Wednesday, November 9. Trump defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and will become the 45th president of the United States. Hide Caption 1 of 19

The U.S. dollar exchange rate is seen on the board of a bank in Mexico City on November 9. The dollar tumbled against the yen and euro while the Mexican peso fell off a cliff as polling results pointed to a strong showing by Trump.

Taxi driver Uljan Kolgjegja holds a flare as he celebrates Trump's victory in Tirana, Albania, on November 9.

Bethany Hindmarsh, an environmental activist attending the COP22 Climate Conference in Marrakesh, Morocco, reacts during a protest against Trump on November 9. News of Trump's win has alarmed environmentalists and climate scientists concerned that a Trump presidency could mean the United States pulls out of an international climate deal.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, left, toasts in front of a TV screening Trump's acceptance speech on November 9.

A stock trader at ETX Capital in London gestures to a screen showing the S&P 500 Index on November 9. Global stock markets dropped as Trump's victory became more likely on Election Day.

An expatriate Democratic supporter weeps in a restaurant in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, as the election is called in Trump's favor on November 9.

Iraqi troops view Trump's acceptance speech in a house in Arbid, on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, on November 9. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated Trump on his win and said he hoped for continued support in the war on ISIS.

People react to Trump's victory at the US Embassy in Brussels, Belgium, on November 9.

Clinton supporters watch the incoming results at a cafe in Beijing on November 9.

A man reads a newspaper proclaiming Trump's victory in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on November 9.

People attending an election event in The Hague, Netherlands, react as Trump is declared the winner on November 9.

Debris burns in the street during a protest that took place in Oakland, California, after news of Trump's victory.

A stock ticker at the Athens Stock Exchange scrolls above a TV screen showing Trump on November 9.

People celebrate Trump's win during a victory party at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel.

Two men in Gaza watch coverage of the election on November 9.

A trader from ETX Capital reacts in London following the election result.

Trump and Clinton supporters clash in New York's Times Square after Trump's victory was declared on November 9.