Story highlights Ray Tensing faces a murder charge for the fatal shooting of Sam DuBose

He says he shot DuBose because he was being dragged by the car

(CNN) A jury failed to reach a verdict Wednesday after deliberating the case of a University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot a motorist during a traffic stop.

Ray Tensing, who faces a charge of murder, testified that he was being dragged by the left arm when he reached up and shot Sam DuBose.

Prosecutors told the jury that Tensing wasn't being pulled by the car and didn't need to fire the single shot at the head of DuBose.

Much of the July 2015 incident was recorded on the now former officer's body camera.

The death of DuBose, who was black, happened in the same yearlong period that saw several controversial officer-involved shootings -- including those of Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, and Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina.

