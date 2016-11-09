Two US Marine jets collide over water, one pilot ejects

(CNN) Two US Marine jets collided midair over water near San Diego on Wednesday shortly before noon.

One pilot ejected from the aircraft while the other landed safely at a nearby air station, according to the Marine Corps Air Station based in Miramar, California.

Both aircraft, described as single-seat, F/A-18 Hornets, were on a training mission and are based at the Miramar station, just north of San Diego.

"Search and rescue assets are in route to recover the pilot that ejected," according to a statement from the Marine Corps.

The other pilot landed at Naval Air Station North Island, which is just south of San Diego.

