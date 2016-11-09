The best tweets that got you through election night

Story highlights Whether you're celebrating or mourning ...

... at least we had some good old fashioned Twitter humor

(CNN) Raise your hand if you stayed up late on election night, caffeinating yourself and obsessively scrolling through Twitter while waiting for the next state to be called.

Yeah, you and pretty much everyone else.

No matter who you voted for, election night was prime anxiety material from the get-go. "Funny" isn't really the best way to put it, but there were definitely some tweets that gave us a chuckle among all the tension and anticipation.

First of all, if you checked in late after going about your life free of television or internet for a while, you were in for a surprise.

And as the numbers started coming in, you were probably pretty happy that you voted.

my son is voting for the first time i'm so proud pic.twitter.com/Wka7HoyIV5 — kernthith (@painted_eel) November 8, 2016