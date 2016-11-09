Breaking News

The best tweets that got you through election night

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 2:29 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

election night anderson cooper what did everyone get wrong sot _00000605
election night anderson cooper what did everyone get wrong sot _00000605

    JUST WATCHED

    Anderson Cooper on polls: What did everyone get wrong?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Anderson Cooper on polls: What did everyone get wrong? 00:46

Story highlights

  • Whether you're celebrating or mourning ...
  • ... at least we had some good old fashioned Twitter humor

(CNN)Raise your hand if you stayed up late on election night, caffeinating yourself and obsessively scrolling through Twitter while waiting for the next state to be called.

Yeah, you and pretty much everyone else.
    No matter who you voted for, election night was prime anxiety material from the get-go. "Funny" isn't really the best way to put it, but there were definitely some tweets that gave us a chuckle among all the tension and anticipation.

    First of all, if you checked in late after going about your life free of television or internet for a while, you were in for a surprise.

    And as the numbers started coming in, you were probably pretty happy that you voted.

    Read More

    Of course, there was always going to be a fair amount of anxiety

    And yes, we know CNN's unparalleled coverage sometimes didn't help that

    Neither did states that took FOREVER TO REPORT

    Of course, do you think you could go a whole night without seeing a Cubs joke?

    Some people had some, er, thoughts on what the founding fathers would think of all of this

    And others were just kind of over it

    While plenty couldn't find much levity in it at all

    The future of our country is a serious thing. But a little bit of laughter isn't a distraction from that fact. It's just another way of getting through it all.