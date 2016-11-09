Story highlights The coroner says he used tattoos to identify the two bodies

The wife and husband had been missing since December, authorities say

(CNN) More details have emerged in the investigation of Todd Kohlhepp, a South Carolina man who police say may be responsible for seven killings, including a quadruple homicide.

On Wednesday, two bodies unearthed on property Kohlhepp owned near Woodruff, in the northern part of the state, were identified as Johnny Joe Coxie, 29, and his wife, Meagan Leigh McCraw Coxie, 25, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

Clevenger said it appeared Megan Coxie was shot in the head and Johnny Coxie was shot in the torso. The Spartanburg residents were identified through extensive tattoos that matched photos of them, he said.

The Coxies were reported missing in December by Megan Coxie's mother, who said her daughter said she'd just gotten a new job, said Lt. Kevin Bobo, Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The couple, who had a child together, had just gotten out of jail, Bobo said. They were known for panhandling beside Interstate 26, he said.

