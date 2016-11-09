2 South Carolina bodies identified

(CNN) Two of the bodies found on the property of Todd Kohlhepp, a South Carolina man suspected in a series of killings, have been identified as Johnny Joe Coxie, 29, and his wife, Meagan Coxie, 25, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Wednesday.

Clevenger said it appeared the two had been shot to death.

Authorities earlier found a third body belonging to the boyfriend of Kala Brown, who was being held alive in a shipping container on the property near Woodruff.

Kohlhepp was arrested last week after authorities found the chained Brown, who was screaming for help.

