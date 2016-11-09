Story highlights Steve Simon welcomes Sharapova's return

Russian star, banned for 15 months, can play in May 2017

WTA chief believes Sharapova has "paid her dues"

(CNN) Steve Simon, the CEO of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), has said he is "looking forward" to seeing Maria Sharapova back on the circuit once she has served her drugs ban.

The Russian star, who has five grand slam titles to her name, is eligible to compete again on April 26 2017. The penalty followed a positive test for banned substance meldonium at this year's Australian Open.

"I believe that the game, the fans, the tour ... everybody is going to welcome Maria back," Simon told CNN's Open Court host Pat Cash at this year's WTA Finals in Singapore.

"We're looking forward to seeing her back on tour. I do believe that the fans and everyone else is going to be excited to see her back as well."