WTA chief 'looking forward' to Maria Sharapova's return from doping ban

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 7:54 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.
Sharapova, age 14, plays her first professional tournament in March 2002. She defeated Brie Rippner at the Pacific Life Open in Indian Wells, California.
Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
Sharapova holds up her trophy after she won Wimbledon in July 2004. The 17-year-old defeated Serena Williams in the final for her first Grand Slam title.
Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.
Sharapova serves during the 2006 U.S. Open semifinals. She advanced to beat Justine Henin in the final. It was her second Grand Slam title.
Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.
Sharapova is given a painting from the Children of Chernobyl Foundation in July 2007. That year, she became a U.N. global ambassador focused on the Chernobyl Recovery and Development Program.
Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
Sharapova won her third major title at the 2008 Australian Open.
Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.
Off the court, Sharapova has become a fashion icon and a popular spokeswoman for many major companies. Her endorsements have included Nike, Gatorade, Canon and Cole Haan.
Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.
Sharapova falls to her knees after winning the 2012 French Open to complete the career Grand Slam. She also won the French Open in 2014.
Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.
Sharapova, left, at the London 2012 Olympic medal ceremony at Wimbledon with Serena Williams, center, and Victoria Azarenka. Sharapova finished with the silver after losing to Williams in the final.
Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Sharapova carries the Olympic torch in Sochi, Russia, during the opening ceremony for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
A shopper in Shanghai, China, walks past a Nike advertisement featuring Sharapova.
A shopper in Shanghai, China, walks past a Nike advertisement featuring Sharapova.
Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at this year&#39;s Australian Open in January. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation.
Sharapova signs autographs after winning a match at this year's Australian Open in January. She later announced she had tested positive for banned drug meldonium and was banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation.
Story highlights

  • Steve Simon welcomes Sharapova's return
  • Russian star, banned for 15 months, can play in May 2017
  • WTA chief believes Sharapova has "paid her dues"

(CNN)Steve Simon, the CEO of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), has says he is "looking forward" to seeing Maria Sharapova back on the circuit once she has served her drugs ban.

The Russian star, who has five grand slam titles to her name, is eligible to compete again on April 26 2017. The penalty followed a positive test for banned substance meldonium at this year's Australian Open.
    "I believe that the game, the fans, the tour ... everybody is going to welcome Maria back," Simon told CNN's Open Court host Pat Cash at this year's WTA Finals in Singapore.
    "We're looking forward to seeing her back on tour. I do believe that the fans and everyone else is going to be excited to see her back as well."
    Sharapova's original two-year ban was reduced to 15 months in October, meaning she will be able to compete in the French Open in May.
    Simon spoke of his admiration for the way Sharapova has conducted herself since receiving the ban.
    "She's gone through a long and difficult year going through this process," he said. "I think she's shown a tremendous level of integrity.
    "Maria owned up to everything she did. We wish all athletes and people would own up to what they do and take responsibility for their actions.
    "She did. She's gone through the process. She received no special considerations due to her celebrity status."
    Simon acknowledged the impact the ban has had on the Russian's career.
    "She's paid a hefty fine," he said. "She's lost all her ranking; she's lost 15 months of income. That's a significant hit for anybody. She's paid her dues and she's available to come back when her suspension will end in the spring."
    Simon is not the only CEO in world tennis to welcome Sharapova's comeback. Johan Eliasch, CEO of tennis manufacturer Head who sponsor Sharapova, congratulated the Russian star after her ban was reduced.