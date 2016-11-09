CNN Student News - November 9, 2016

Story highlights
November 9, 2016
The U.S. presidential election is front-and-center today on CNN Student News. Learn how President-Elect Donald Trump clinched the vote, hear what he said in his victory speech, and find out when Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton conceded. Explanations on how CNN projects elections and how the makeup of Congress was shaping up are also featured this Wednesday.
