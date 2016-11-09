Breaking News

CNN Student News - November 9, 2016

Updated 4:57 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sn.1109_00012417
sn.1109_00012417

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Student News 11/09/16

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Student News 11/09/16 10:00

Story highlights

November 9, 2016

The U.S. presidential election is front-and-center today on CNN Student News. Learn how President-Elect Donald Trump clinched the vote, hear what he said in his victory speech, and find out when Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton conceded. Explanations on how CNN projects elections and how the makeup of Congress was shaping up are also featured this Wednesday.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
Read More
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!