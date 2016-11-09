Breaking News

CNN Student News - November 10, 2016

Updated 8:12 PM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

sn.1110_00024006
sn.1110_00024006

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN Student News - 11/10/16

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN Student News - 11/10/16 10:00

Story highlights

November 10, 2016

Unity is the thread that weaves together today's first three stories. In a concession speech from Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton, a statement from President Barack Obama, and an address from House Speaker Paul Ryan, you'll hear calls for unity in the U.S. We're also examining reactions from international leaders and markets to the election of Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the transcript of today's CNN Student News program.
Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.
Read More
CNN Student News is created by a team of journalists who consider the Common Core State Standards, national standards in different subject areas, and state standards when producing the show.
Thank you for using CNN Student News!