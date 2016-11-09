CNN Student News - November 10, 2016

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

Use the Transcript to help students with reading comprehension and vocabulary

November 10, 2016

Unity is the thread that weaves together today's first three stories. In a concession speech from Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton, a statement from President Barack Obama, and an address from House Speaker Paul Ryan, you'll hear calls for unity in the U.S. We're also examining reactions from international leaders and markets to the election of Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump.

TRANSCRIPT

Please note that there may be a delay between the time when the video is available and when the transcript is published.

Read More