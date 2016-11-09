When you were with Trump from the beginning

Story highlights Trump's campaign co-chair in the first in the nation primary state was Fred Doucette

Doucette spent Election Day jumping between New Hampshire field offices and New York

New York City (CNN) As a New Hampshire state legislator in an influential Republican town, Fred Doucette was courted by multiple Republican presidential candidates in early 2015. He chose Donald Trump.

It was a decision that people he looked up to and respected told him not to make, he told CNN.

"It's been a long hard road, many hours, a lot of states, a lot of hours, but it's all going to pay off because he is going to affect change," Doucette told CNN on Election Day hours before the polls closed.

As Trump's campaign co-chair in the first in the nation primary state Doucette often found himself defending Trump's controversial comments, but his support never wavered.

"He's gotten in trouble how many times over the past year-and-a-half for speaking from the gut? Speaking the truth," Doucette said. "I believed what he had to say for what it was, the truth."

