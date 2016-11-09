'This was a whitelash': Van Jones' take on the election results

Story highlights "You have people putting children to bed tonight and they are afraid of breakfast."

(CNN) Articulating the fear that a lot of Democrats are feeling at the likely prospect of a Donald Trump presidency, Van Jones called the election results a "whitelash."

"You tell your kids don't be a bully, you tell your kids don't be a bigot.... and then you have this outcome," the CNN analyst said early Wednesday morning. "You have people putting children to bed tonight and they are afraid of breakfast. They're afraid of 'How do I explain this to my children?'"

Jones said his Muslim friends were texting him, asking him if they should leave the country.

Acknowledging many voters were rebelling against a system they felt had failed them, Jones said there were ugly racial sentiments at work as well.

"This was a whitelash against a changing country," Jones said. "It was whitelash against a black president in part. And that's the part where the pain comes."