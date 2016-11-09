(CNN) CNN's Van Jones exchanged hot words with Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday night as the Trump surrogate argued Jones ought to repudiate fears among protesters that a Trump administration would create camps for illegal immigrants.

"You should correct that fear," said McEnany. "[D]onad Trump has never proposed internment camps. You have to correct that fear."

"You need to back off," Jones fired back. "You need to have a little bit of empathy and understanding for people who are afraid because your candidate has been one of the most explosively provocative candidates in the history of our country."

"There is a price to be paid for that," he added.

As McEnany sought to interrupt Jones, CNN's Anderson Cooper jumped in, telling her to "let him finish."

