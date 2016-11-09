There is one story that the media is not reporting, that last night Hillary Clinton actually got more votes than Donald Trump. Trump may have won the ancient and out-dated electoral college but he lost the popular vote. He's a hateful racist and misogynist, and he is not nor will he ever be my president. #notmypresident

