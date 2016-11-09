(CNN)It's the morning after. And if, after this bitter election, you feel like we're all living in two distinctly different Americas -- you're right. At least on social media.
Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump were ecstatic this morning with his victory and they wasted no time filling up their Facebook timelines and Twitter feeds with praise for him and scorn for Hillary Clinton. The hashtag #President-elect Trump was trending big time Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, shell-shocked supporters of Hillary Clinton and her #PantsuitNation took their grief and sadness to social media. And there was anger, too. #NotMyPresident and #stillwithher were the top hashtags on Twitter for most of the morning. They expressed their fears and anxieties and enduring love for the woman who almost became the first woman to be president of the United States.