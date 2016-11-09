Trump campaign COO: If Trump were keeping a list of enemies, I'd burn it

Story highlights "Mr. Trump has a long memory and we're keeping a list," Omarosa Manigault said.

"I have never heard of that and I have never seen such a list," Jeff DeWit said.

(CNN) The chief operating officer for Donald Trump's campaign is shooting down the idea, raised by Omarosa Manigault, that the president-elect is keeping an enemies list.

Jeff DeWit said in a radio interview Wednesday that he had never heard of the list of enemies, adding that, if he saw such a list, he'd burn it.

Manigault, a Trump surrogate and former contestant on "The Apprentice," told the Independent Journal Review on Tuesday night that it was "so great our enemies are making themselves clear," referring to GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham's announcement that he voted for Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin. She said, "Mr. Trump has a long memory and we're keeping a list."

Asked about her comments on "The Bruce St. James and Pamela Hughes show" on KTAR News 92.3 Arizona radio, DeWit responded, "I will tell you that in a few minutes I'll be calling her to ask what she means. I have never heard of that and I have never seen such a list and so I don't think that any sort of a list like that is ever helpful in anything. So if I ever hear of a list like that, I will, I'll burn it. I'll throw it in the fire personally is the way I feel about it."

Earlier in the interview, DeWit, who is also the Arizona state treasurer, said that Trump's victory speech on Tuesday night, in which he voted to "bind the wounds of division," gave a glimpse into how he will approach the presidency.

