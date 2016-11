Their faces tell the story

New York (CNN) It's been a long, bitter election.

And for one group of supporters, it was always going to end in tears.

As election night neared to a close, the distraught faces were all Hillary supporters. Images from watch parties across the US showed the contrast between triumphant Trumpists and harrowed Hillary fans.

As results trickled in, the mood at Clinton HQ in Brooklyn turned from optimism, to cautious optimism, to disbelief and, finally, grief.

"The scene here is so different than a few hours ago, when people were happy and relaxed" CNN's Brianna Keilar told Wolf Blitzer. "I have been looking around the room at people who are stoned faced. Some of them have been crying."

