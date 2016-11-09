(CNN) Former Trump campaign manager and CNN political contributor Corey Lewandowski demanded a concession speech from Hillary Clinton in a hot exchange with CNN's Van Jones.

The exchange came on the heels of remarks from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta indicating she would not deliver remarks until at least later in the day Wednesday.

"We have heard for weeks that Donald Trump will call into question the legitimacy of this election," said Lewandowski. "'He will not concede. What will his people do? Will there be an outrage?'"

"Where is the outrage tonight that Hillary Clinton refuses to call and concede the election," he asked. "The race is over."

Shortly after the exchange Clinton called Trump, but there was no indication there would be a concession speech.

