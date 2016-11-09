Sen. Tom Cotton: Waterboarding isn't torture

(CNN) Waterboarding isn't torture, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton said Wednesday, aligning himself with President-elect Donald Trump's previously stated position.

Blitzer interjected, "But the US doesn't do it anymore."

"If experienced intelligence officials come to the President of the United States and say we think this terrorist has critical information and we need to obtain it and this is the only way we can obtain it -- it's a tough call. But the presidency is a tough job. And if you're not ready to make those tough calls, you shouldn't seek the office. Donald Trump's a pretty tough guy, and he's ready to make those tough calls," Cotton said.

Blitzer reminded Cotton of his colleague Sen. John McCain, who himself was tortured as a POW during the Vietnam War, and says that torture is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and International Law.

