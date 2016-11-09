Breaking News

Social media in turmoil over cliffhanger US election

By Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 12:37 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Democrat Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during an event on climate change at Miami Dade College-Kendall Campus in Miami, Florida October 11, 2016. /
    Hillary Clinton sends tweet during election uncertainty

(CNN)Social media users were on the edge of their seats as the US presidential election hung on a knife's edge.

Democrats vented their anxiety over Hillary Clinton's poorer-than-expected performance in key states, including Florida and North Carolina.
Republicans could barely contain their glee, as Donald Trump took a significant step toward the White House with crucial battleground victories in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.
    Many people drew comparisons with the UK's shock Brexit vote earlier in 2016.
    Bernie Sanders supporters were still saying their candidate could have done better against Trump.
    A number of Twitter users were reporting the Canadian government's immigration website had crashed.