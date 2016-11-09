Social media in turmoil over cliffhanger US election

(CNN) Social media users were on the edge of their seats as the US presidential election hung on a knife's edge.

Democrats vented their anxiety over Hillary Clinton's poorer-than-expected performance in key states, including Florida and North Carolina.

The live scenes from Clinton HQ makes me legit a little sad. They all rocked up expecting an early victory. — Adam Gilroy (@AdamGilroy) November 9, 2016

OH MY GOD VERIZON ELECTION NIGHT IS THE WORST TIME FOR THIS ADVERTISEMENT. pic.twitter.com/TvmnB84ltO — Ryan Greenberg (@greenberg) November 9, 2016

Republicans could barely contain their glee, as Donald Trump took a significant step toward the White House with crucial battleground victories in Florida, North Carolina and Ohio.

Trump is looking more like Regan every minute! He has brought back Reagan Democrats into the fold. Happy Days! #MAGA #tcot #ElectionNight — Michael Nöthem (@mikandynothem) November 9, 2016

I'm really really really happy right now but..... I need to see the #TrumpWin I'm never going to get tired of winning #Election2016 pic.twitter.com/e5iaJYwOdL — Dar & TRUMP POTUS (@DarHuddleston) November 9, 2016

Many people drew comparisons with the UK's shock Brexit vote earlier in 2016.

This election night feels like Brexit all over again, with the glum faces of all the clueless 'experts', so out of touch with the voters. — Simon Richards (@simplysimontfa) November 9, 2016

Bernie Sanders supporters were still saying their candidate could have done better against Trump.

The Dem's honestly picked the wrong Candidate. Bernie was our guy vs Trump. But the establishment ignored that. And here is what they get. — Joe Vargas (@AngryJoeShow) November 9, 2016