(CNN) It's the year of the upset and the latest is Donald Trump.

It was one of the biggest upsets in modern US politics, with polls consistently showing him lagging behind Hillary Clinton in the days leading up to the election.

Here are other events that caught the world by surprise.

Brexit

The first big political shock of 2016: Brexit.

JUST WATCHED Brexit: How did it happen? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Brexit: How did it happen? 01:09

To the surprise of many Brits -- and pollsters -- the UK voted to leave the EU in this summer's referendum.

The result was close, with 51.89% voting for leave, and revealed a deep divide in the country.

UK referendum results Total results Remain 0% Leave 0% - / 382 districts reporting Breakdown by region select region for latest results Remain - Leave - - / - districts reporting uk-region-map-3

Columbia peace deal crumbles

In September, an historic peace deal was signed by the Colombian government and the Marxist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebel group, ended the long war that had killed 220,000 people

It was such a seminal moment that the country's President, Juan Manuel Santos, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize

Except it didn't go through -- the deal was stalled after Colombian voters rejected it by a narrow margin in a public referendum.

Sports surprises

After 108 years of heartache, a curse at the hands of a goat and a guy named Steve Bartman the Cubs finally won a World Series

And boy, did they do it in dramatic fashion. Down 3-1, the North Siders stormed back to force a decisive Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians, who themselves haven't won a title since 1948.

The game was an instant classic, a nail-biter that went extra innings.

Disclaimer -- the Cubs were a favorite to win it all when the season started. But being the favorite doesn't always mean you get the job done.

JUST WATCHED Cubs reach first World Series in 71 years Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Cubs reach first World Series in 71 years 01:42

Despite the heartbreaking World Series loss, Cleveland still had a good year in sports.

The Cavaliers, down themselves 3-1 in the NBA Finals, came back to win the city's first professional sports championship in 52 years.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment for LeBron James, the hometown star who left the Cavs in 2010 in an acrimonious fashion but returned in 2014 with the goal of finally bringing a title to Cleveland

JUST WATCHED Cleveland Cavaliers win NBA Championship Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Cleveland Cavaliers win NBA Championship 01:21

JUST WATCHED Leicester City celebrates Premier League title win Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Leicester City celebrates Premier League title win 01:54

Poet, Musician, Nobel Prize winner

Bob Dylan took home the Nobel Prize for Literature this year for "having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition."

People were surprised by the choice, as Dylan isn't necessarily considered an author in the traditional sense.

JUST WATCHED The debate over Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize for literature Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The debate over Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize for literature 02:05

Brangelina

Arguably the biggest power couple in Hollywood called it quits after a decade together.

And the internet responded with the amount of shock you'd expect.

JUST WATCHED Brangelina is no more...and the internet goes crazy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Brangelina is no more...and the internet goes crazy 01:13