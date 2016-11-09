Ruth Bader Ginsburg, failed political pundit

Story highlights Ginsburg, 83, faces the prospect of leaving the court with President Donald Trump able to nominate a successor

She criticized Trump during the campaign as a 'faker'

(CNN) Like many others, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might have miscalculated about the election.

Back in 2013, Ginsburg revealed that she did not feel pressure to retire.

"I think it's going to be another Democratic president," after Obama, she told The Washington Post. "The Democrats do fine in presidential elections; their problem is they can't get out the vote in the midterm elections."

The diminutive justice, a trailblazer in gender discrimination law who enjoys near rockstar status among young fans -- has been repeatedly asked over the years about retirement. It's not that she shows any signs of slowing down -- indeed she is as incisive as ever from the bench and boasts about her workout routine. But she is, after all, 83 years old and has survived two bouts of cancer. In recent years she's hinted that part of her retirement calculation depended upon the fact that a Democrat would succeed President Barack Obama.

