Omarosa: Trump campaign keeping 'list' of enemies

Story highlights "Trump has a long memory and we're keeping a list," she said

Manigault, an ordained minister, was responding to Lindsey Graham

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump surrogate Omarosa Manigault said the President-elect's campaign is keeping a list of people who did not support his run to the White House.

"Let me just tell you, Mr. Trump has a long memory and we're keeping a list," Manigault, the campaign's director of African-American outreach, told the Independent Journal Review , a conservative magazine.

Manigault made the comment in response to Sen. Lindsey Graham's tweet that he supported conservative presidential candidate Evan McMullin.

Manigault, an ordained minister, responded by suggesting that the South Carolina Republican was an enemy and said "God bless him."

"If (Graham) felt his interests was with that candidate, God bless him. I would never judge anybody for exercising their right to and the freedom to choose who they want," she said.

