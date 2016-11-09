Obama congratulates Trump on victory

Story highlights Obama invited Trump to meet with him at the White House on Thursday

Obama will make a statement at the White House later Wednesday on the election results

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama spoke to President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday morning to congratulate him on his victory, the White House said in a statement.

Obama invited Trump to meet with him at the White House on Thursday to update him on the transition, the statement said.

"Ensuring a smooth transition of power is one of the top priorities the President identified at the beginning of the year and a meeting with the President-elect is the next step," the statement said.

Obama will speak about the next steps for the country in remarks from the White House Cabinet Room Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. ET, according to a White House schedule. Vice President Joe Biden also will attend.

Obama, who publicly called Trump "unfit" for the Oval Office, campaigned aggressively for Hillary Clinton in the weeks leading up to Election Day to keep the former reality show star from being his successor.

