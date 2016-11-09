Obama vows to work for a 'successful transition' of power

Story highlights Obama invited Trump to meet with him at the White House on Thursday

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama promised Wednesday to work for a "smooth transition" of power to President-elect Donald Trump when he leaves office in January, citing the example set by former President George W. Bush eight years ago.

"I had a chance to talk to President-elect Trump last night at 3:30 in the morning to congratulate him on winning the election and invited him to the White House tomorrow to talk about making sure there is a successful transition between our two presidencies," Obama said from the White House Rose Garden with Vice President Joe Biden at his side.

Obama campaigned hard against Trump to boost his former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, who conceded the race in a speech earlier Wednesday morning.

"It is no secret that the president-elect and I have some pretty significant differences," Obama said, adding later, that "we all want what's best for this country."

Many of the White House staff who had come out to hear the President speak were emotional immediately preceding his remarks. Obama sought to comfort his supporters and the Clinton campaign, saying he was "heartened" by a message of unity and inclusion when he spoke with Trump on the phone.

