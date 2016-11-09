McConnell: Obamacare repeal 'high-item on the list'

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said passing a repeal to the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature health care, is a "high-item on the list," following Republican victories in Tuesday's election.

Repealing Obamacare, which has been a campaign promise by President-elect Donald Trump, can be done through budget reconciliation with 51 voters, where as replacing it, would require 60 votes.

"Let's just stipulate that every single Republican thought Obamacare was a mistake without exception. That's still our view, and you can expect us, with a new president who has the same view, to address that issue," McConnell said at a Washington news conference Wednesday.

McConnell refused to say whether he would support building a wall along the southern border with Mexico, a signature item of Trump's campaign.

McConnell would only say, "I want to try to achieve border security in way that is most effective," when pressed on whether he would support the wall.

