Tears and shock at Clinton's election night party

But she didn't take the stage

New York (CNN) At Hillary Clinton's election night party in Manhattan, her supporters grew tense. Before long, they were despondent.

As the returns trickled in on Tuesday, the thousands who were gathered at the Javits Convention Center to celebrate a historic victory started to realize that something was wrong. Virginia was much too close. Clinton was falling behind in Florida. Wisconsin -- a state that the Clinton campaign considered to be in the bag -- was too close to call.

Well before midnight and still hours before the 2016 presidential race would be called, Clinton supporters began to leave.

Descending the steps down to the ground floor and walking out through the glass doors into the chilly night, some were crying and others were consoling family and friends. Many looked shell-shocked -- unable to comprehend that the woman they believed would become the country's next president was going to be defeated by Donald Trump.

One woman named Kerry wept as she headed toward the exits, saying she had to hurry home to her 16-year-old daughter.

