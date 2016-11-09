Breaking News

People take to the streets after Trump win

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 11:11 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump election protest
Trump election protest

    JUST WATCHED

    Protests break out after Donald Trump wins

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Protests break out after Donald Trump wins 01:02

Story highlights

  • Donald Trump supporters, opponents gather at White House
  • Minor disturbances recorded in Oakland, California

(CNN)Protesters and supporters alike took to the streets across the country following Donald Trump's victory speech early Wednesday.

Two opposing rallies crowded Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, while protests on the other side of the country threatened to turn ugly.
    Election Day in America
    Photos: Election Day in America
    President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. &quot;Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential,&quot; the Republican said in his victory speech. &quot;The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.&quot;
    Photos: Election Day in America
    President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. "Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential," the Republican said in his victory speech. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."
    Hide Caption
    1 of 58
    Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. &quot;We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country,&quot; Trump said. &quot;I say it is time for us to come together as one united people.&quot;
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. "We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country," Trump said. "I say it is time for us to come together as one united people."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 58
    Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 58
    A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton&#39;s election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton's election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 58
    Trump&#39;s victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump's victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 58
    Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 58
    Clinton&#39;s campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 58
    A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 58
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 58
    A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 58
    Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump&#39;s victory in Florida is announced.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump's victory in Florida is announced.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 58
    Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 58
    Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 58
    A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 58
    Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 58
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 58
    People watch election results from Manuel&#39;s Tavern in Atlanta.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People watch election results from Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 58
    An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton&#39;s headquarters in east Los Angeles.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton's headquarters in east Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 58
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 58
    Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 58
    Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton&#39;s alma mater.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton's alma mater.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 58
    People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 58
    Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 58
    Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 58
    An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 58
    Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 58
    Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 58
    A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 58
    A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 58
    Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/wwii-vet-cheered-at-polls-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;applauded Erwin&lt;/a&gt; as he walked to the front of the voting line. &quot;People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying &#39;Thank you for your service,&#39; &quot; his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. &quot;It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad.&quot;
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters applauded Erwin as he walked to the front of the voting line. "People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying 'Thank you for your service,' " his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. "It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad."
    Hide Caption
    30 of 58
    A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 58
    &quot;I voted&quot; stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/politics/gallery/tbt-womens-suffrage/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;women&#39;s suffrage&lt;/a&gt; movement.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    "I voted" stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the women's suffrage movement.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 58
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 58
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 58
    Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 58
    Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 58
    John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 58
    Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 58
    A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 58
    People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 58
    A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 58
    A tourist takes her &quot;misfortune&quot; slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A tourist takes her "misfortune" slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 58
    Trump&#39;s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 58
    Clinton&#39;s running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 58
    Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 58
    U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 58
    People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 58
    Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 58
    With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 58
    Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike&#39;s TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 58
    A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 58
    A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 58
    People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 58
    Trump&#39;s son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Trump's son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 58
    A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 58
    A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 58
    Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 58
    Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/08/politics/dixville-notch-results-2016/index.html&quot;&gt;Clinton winning four votes to Trump&#39;s two.&lt;/a&gt; Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
    Photos: Election Day in America
    Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with Clinton winning four votes to Trump's two. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 58
    Donald Trump 110994 election day 110880 election day 110895 election day 110805 empire state building 110881 election day 110892 election day Podesta 110891 election day 110873 election day 110871 election day 110884 election day 1108 RESTRICTED85 election day 110886 election day 110887 election day 1108 RESTRICTED82 election day 110874 election day 110877 election day 1108 88 election day 110878 election day 110802 final days campaign 110876 election day 110859 election day 110803 final days campaign 110867 election day 1108 RESTRICTED70 election day 110861 election day 1108 RESTRICTED32 election day 110850 election day 110801 election day 1108WWII vet cheered while voting39 election day 110855 election day 110807 election day Hillary Clinton 1108 52 election day Trump 110820 election day 110851 election day 110836 election day 110829 election day 1108 RESTRICTED56 election day 110833 election day 110841 election day 1108 RESTRICTED37 election day 110831 election day Mike Pence 110803 Tim Kaine voting30 election day 110840 election day McCain 110854 election day 1108 24 election day 110849 election day 110838 election day 110814 election day 1108 RESTRICTED43 election day 1108 RESTRICTED35 election day 110811 election day 1108 RESTRICTED22 election day 110804 election day 110805 election day 1108 04 Dixville Notch TOPSHOT 1108
    Trash fires burned on an Oakland, California, highway as an illuminated sign in the nation's capital proclaimed that the United States was "better than bigotry."
    One member of the crowd near the White House held an upside-down American flag, alongside the LGBT rainbow flag, in silent protest.
    Pop star Lady Gaga, a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter who had performed at the Democratic candidate's final rally in North Carolina, stood atop a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in New York, brandishing a sign that read: "Love trumps hate."
    Read More
    Lady Gaga protests against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump Tower in New York.
    Lady Gaga protests against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump Tower in New York.
    Brian Barto, a protester who had remained at the White House after most had dispersed, told CNN affiliate WJLA-TV in Washington that he was "destroyed, honestly distraught."
    "Everything that has been built up has been destroyed. ... America has failed (minorities)."
    Latasha Wilson said she was scared about the next four years. "He doesn't respect women, Black Lives Matter, Latinos. He's a racist. ... There are multiple things that add up," she said of the president-elect.

    Supporters celebrate

    Others went to the White House to show their support for Trump.
    Nicholas Elliot, a student at Washington's Georgetown University, said he was elated about Trump's election.
    "I feel pretty good, a year and a half process has ended and it ended my way," the Texan told WJLA.
    He said he thought it was "definitely the responsibility of both parties" to unite the country.
    Referencing the UK's Brexit vote to leave the European Union, which "translated strongly here," he said he had no fear his candidate would lose.
    "There is a hidden vote," he said, contending people didn't voice their true voting intentions to pollsters in case they were perceived as sexist, racist or homophobic.
    In New York, groups of Trump supporters cheered his victory outside Trump Tower.

    West Coast protests

    The West Coast saw some protests in urban areas. In California, which voted overwhelmingly for Clinton, a small group gathered in downtown Los Angeles to voice its dissent, but its numbers never threatened to swell.
    In the hours following Trump's victory speech, television footage showed dozens of demonstrators walking along an Oakland road at around 1 a.m. (4 a.m. ET).
    The group had grown to about 250 people late Tuesday but decreased in the early morning, police said.
    Images and footage shared on social media showed dumpster fires on what was described as a stretch of Broadway, from 14th to 20th streets in the city.
    Angry voters also headed out in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.
    Several hundred protesters appeared on the streets of downtown Portland late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. There were no arrests or significant reports of vandalism except for a dumpster fire, police said.
    A man dressed in red, white and blue rests on a curb during a Trump protest Wednesday in Seattle.
    A man dressed in red, white and blue rests on a curb during a Trump protest Wednesday in Seattle.
    Twitter users attempted to rally opponents of Trump in a number of cities for rallies Wednesday, including in Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles and New York.