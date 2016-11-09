Breaking News

People take to the streets after Trump wins election

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 6:36 AM ET, Wed November 9, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. "Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential," the Republican said in his victory speech. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."
President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. "Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential," the Republican said in his victory speech. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."
Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. "We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country," Trump said. "I say it is time for us to come together as one united people."
Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. "We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country," Trump said. "I say it is time for us to come together as one united people."
Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
Trump supporters cheer election returns in New York.
A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton's election night event in New York.
A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton's election night event in New York.
Trump's victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
Trump's victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.
Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.
Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.
A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.
Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump's victory in Florida is announced.
Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump's victory in Florida is announced.
Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.
Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
Marta Lunez prays at the Javits Center.
A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.
Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
People watch election results from Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.
People watch election results from Manuel's Tavern in Atlanta.
An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton's headquarters in east Los Angeles.
An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton's headquarters in east Los Angeles.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.
Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
Clinton supporters watch results from the Javits Center.
Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton's alma mater.
Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton's alma mater.
People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.
Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
Buttons decorate a Clinton supporter at the Javits Center.
Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.
An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.
Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.
Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
Kathleen Lundy eyes her ballot in Salt Lake City.
A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
A man in Philadelphia hangs a sign reminding people to vote.
A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.
Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters applauded Erwin as he walked to the front of the voting line. "People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying 'Thank you for your service,' " his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. "It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad."
Harvey Erwin, a 94-year-old World War II veteran, votes with his 3-year old great-granddaughter in Joplin, Missouri. Fellow voters applauded Erwin as he walked to the front of the voting line. "People turned and started clapping all the way to the front of line and saying 'Thank you for your service,' " his daughter, Janine Erwin Johnson, told CNN. "It made tears stream down my face because of the recognition to my sweet dad."
A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.
"I voted" stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the women's suffrage movement.
"I voted" stickers are placed at the gravesite of Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, New York. Anthony, a social reformer who died in 1906, played a major role in the women's suffrage movement.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.
Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.
Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.
John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.
Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.
A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
A hand-painted message appears on a billboard in Columbiana County, Ohio.
People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.
A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.
A tourist takes her "misfortune" slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
A tourist takes her "misfortune" slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.
Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, votes in Indianapolis.
Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.
Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.
U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.
People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.
Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.
With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.
Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.
A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.
A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.
People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.
Trump's son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
Trump's son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.
A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
A voter casts a ballot inside the Halloran Skating Rink in Cleveland.
A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.
Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.
Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with Clinton winning four votes to Trump's two. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
Voters in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, cast their ballots shortly after midnight. The small town south of the Canadian border continued its tradition of voting early, with Clinton winning four votes to Trump's two. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson picked up one vote, while Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP nominee, received a surprise write-in vote.
Story highlights

  • Trump supporters, opponents gather at White House
  • Minor disturbances recorded in Oakland, California

(CNN)Protesters and supporters alike took to the streets across the country following Donald Trump's victory speech Wednesday.

Two opposing rallies crowded Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, while protests on the other side of the country threatened to turn ugly.
    Trash fires burned on an Oakland highway, while an illuminated sign outside the White House in the nation's capital proclaimed that the US was "better than bigotry."
    One of the crowd near the White House held an upside-down American flag, alongside the LGBT rainbow flag, in silent protest.
    Superstar Lady Gaga, a vocal Clinton supporter who had performed at the Democratic candidate's final rally last night, stood atop a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in New York, brandishing a sign which read: "Love trumps hate."
    Musician Lady Gaga stages a protest against President-elect Donald Trump on a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in New York City.
    Brian Barto, a protester who had remained at the White House after most had dispersed, told CNN affiliate WJLA that he was "destroyed, honestly distraught.
    "Everything that has been built up has been destroyed ... America has failed (minorities)."
    Another, Latasha Wilson, said that she was "scared" about the next four years. "He doesn't respect women, Black Lives Matter, Latinos. He's a racist ... there are multiple things that add up," she said.

    Supporters celebrate

    Others went to the White House to show their support for Trump.
    Nicholas Elliot, a student at Washington's Georgetown University, said that he was "feeling great" about Trump's election.
    "I feel pretty good, a year and a half process has ended and it ended my way," the Texan told WJLA.
    He said he thought it was "definitely the responsibility of both parties" to unite America.
    He said that he was disappointed that Clinton did not give a concession speech but agreed that Trump needed to mend fences.
    "(Trump's) got to do his own thing of reaching out to (Clinton's) supporters."
    Referencing the UK's "Brexit" vote to leave the European Union, which "translated strongly here," he said that he had no fear that his candidate would lose.
    "There is a hidden vote," he said, which led to people not voicing their true voting intentions to pollsters in case they were perceived as sexist, racist or homophobic.

    West coast protests

    On the West Coast, small groups of protesters gathered in urban areas. In California, which voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton, a small group took to downtown Los Angeles to voice its dissent, but numbers never threatened to swell.
    In the hours immediately following Trump's victory speech, television footage showed a group of dozens of protesters walking along an Oakland road at around 1 a.m. (4 a.m. ET).
    Images and footage shared on social media showed dumpster fires on what was described in a tweet as a stretch of Broadway, from 14th to 20th streets in the city.
    A handful of angry voters also took to the streets of Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.
    A man dressed in red-white-and-blue sits on the curb during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    A man dressed in red-white-and-blue sits on the curb during a protest against President-elect Donald Trump, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Twitter users attempted to rally opponents of the divisive President-elect in a number of cities across the US for further rallies Wednesday, including Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles and New York.