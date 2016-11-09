People take to the streets after Trump win

(CNN) Students blocked a highway in Austin, Texas, burned a flag on the campus of American University in Washington and walked out of class in high schools and colleges across the country after the victory of President-elect Donald Trump.

Voters look at a sample ballot at a polling location in Independence, Missouri.

A line stretches down the street in New York as voters wait for a polling site to open.

Trump's son Eric signs in to vote at the 53rd Street Library in New York.

People vote at the Los Angeles Lifeguard station in Venice Beach, California.

A voter drops his ballot into a voting box in Sutherlin, Oregon.

A woman reads over a ballot while waiting to vote in Brooklyn.

Voters cast their ballots in a polling location inside Mike's TV and Appliance November 8, 2016 in State College, Pennsylvania.

With sitar players performing next to him, Efrem Harkham meditates after voting at the Luxe Hotel polling station in Los Angeles.

Democratic polling judge John Ramirez is reflected in a mirror as he helps a voter at a beauty salon in Chicago.

People line up to cast their ballots at an elementary school in Chesterfield, Virginia.

U.S. Sen. John McCain and his wife, Cindy, arrive at a polling place to cast their votes in Phoenix.

Denise Richardson votes at the Chua Phat To Gotama Temple in Long Beach, California.

Clinton's running mate, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, votes with his wife, Anne Holton, in Richmond, Virginia.

A tourist takes her "misfortune" slip from The All-Seeing Trump, a machine set up across the street from the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel.

A legal observer with the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada stands at the entrance of a polling location in North Las Vegas.

People cast their votes at the Echo Park Pool in Los Angeles.

Voters fill out ballots at the Mount Vernon Center in Alexandria, Virginia.

John and Colleen Kramer vote at the Caplinger Mills Trading Post in Caplinger Mills, Missouri.

Penn State students stand in line inside the Student Union, called The Hub, waiting to cast their ballots in State College, Pennsylvania.

Voters cast their ballots at a Chicago laundromat on November 8.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks at his wife, Melania, as they cast their votes in New York.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her husband, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, greet supporters after voting in Chappaqua, New York.

A man votes in the bakery department of an Austin, Texas, grocery store.

A man snaps a selfie with his child as he waits to vote in Brooklyn, New York.

Boxes containing mail-in ballots sit waiting to be sorted at the San Francisco City Hall polling location.

An American flag hangs above the media at the Javits Center.

Diane LaRaia watches election results at a party for Trump supporters in Braintree, Massachusetts.

People watch voting results at the Javits Center in New York.

Claire Shea, dressed as Clinton, cheers during an election night party at Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. Wellesley College is Clinton's alma mater.

Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.

An emotional Gerardo Ruiz watches the election results from Clinton's headquarters in east Los Angeles.

Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.

Clinton supporters watch the voting results at the Javits Center.

A Trump supporter in New York reacts as Ohio is called for Trump.

Clinton supporters react to election results at the Javits Center.

Republicans in Newport Beach, California, erupt in celebration as Trump's victory in Florida is announced.

A man reacts as he watches voting results at the Javits Center.

Trump supporters cheer during his election night event in New York.

A woman attends a watch party at the rooftop bar 230 Fifth in New York.

Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, takes the stage to speak at the Javits Center. He told the crowd that Clinton would not be speaking. At the time, Clinton was behind in the Electoral College with several states still too close to call. She later conceded in a phone call to Trump.

Clinton supporters react to results at the Javits Center.

Trump's victory is projected onto the Empire State Building in New York.

A person sits at the Javits Center, the site of Clinton's election night event in New York.

Trump, on stage with his family, acknowledges the crowd at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel. He was gracious toward his opponent, Hillary Clinton, and called for unity. "We owe (Clinton) a very major debt of gratitude to her for her service to our country," Trump said. "I say it is time for us to come together as one united people."

President-elect Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech at his election night event in New York City on Wednesday, November 9. "Every single American will have the opportunity to realize his or her fullest potential," the Republican said. "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."

Hundreds of students from the University of Texas marched through downtown Austin, chanting anti-Trump slogans.

In downtown Los Angeles, high school students crowded the steps of City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. Protester Brooklyn White was holding a sign that said "Hate won't win." The 18-year-old voted for Hillary Clinton and was disappointed.

"We can't let it stop us. If he's the president then fine, but if Donald Trump is gonna be it then he has to listen," she said.

Similar protests were reported at other schools and college campuses across the nation.

Hundred of high school students from several Des Moines, Iowa, public schools walked out in protest of election results. In Phoenix, about 200 students from Carl Hayden High School marched to the state Capitol to protest the election outcome.

At Berkeley High School in California, about 1,500 students walked out of classes Wednesday morning -- some carrying signs critical of Trump -- and marched toward the UC Berkeley campus, according to Charles Burress, a spokesman with Berkeley Unified School District.

Trash fires burned early Wednesday on an Oakland, California, highway as an illuminated sign in the nation's capital proclaimed that the United States was "better than bigotry."

Two opposing rallies crowded Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, while protests on the other side of the country threatened to turn ugly.

Wary of a Trump win, White House protestors say America's 'better than bigotry' https://t.co/AzP2rXQBbk — Occupy Washington DC (@OWDC1) November 9, 2016

One member of the crowd near the White House held an upside-down American flag, alongside the LGBT rainbow flag, in silent protest.

A man stands with an upside down American flag in front of the White House in silent protest pic.twitter.com/738gV5ni6Q — Tim Mak (@timkmak) November 9, 2016

Pop star Lady Gaga, a vocal Hillary Clinton supporter who had performed at the Democratic candidate's final rally in North Carolina, stood atop a sanitation truck outside Trump Tower in New York, brandishing a sign that read: "Love trumps hate."

Lady Gaga protests against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump Tower in New York.

Brian Barto, a protester who had remained at the White House after most dispersed, told CNN affiliate WJLA-TV in Washington that he was "destroyed, honestly distraught."

"Everything that has been built up has been destroyed. ... America has failed (minorities)."

Latasha Wilson said she was scared about the next four years. "He doesn't respect women, Black Lives Matter, Latinos. He's a racist. ... There are multiple things that add up," she said of the President-elect.

Supporters celebrate

Others went to the White House to show their support for Trump.

Nicholas Elliot, a student at Washington's Georgetown University, said he was elated about Trump's election.

"I feel pretty good, a year and a half process has ended and it ended my way," the Texan told WJLA. He said he thought it was "definitely the responsibility of both parties" to unite the country.

Referencing the United Kingdom's Brexit vote to leave the European Union, which "translated strongly here," he said he had no fear his candidate would lose.

"There is a hidden vote," he said, contending people didn't voice their true voting intentions to pollsters in case they were perceived as sexist, racist or homophobic.

In New York, groups of Trump supporters cheered his victory outside Trump Tower.

At the University of Louisville in Kentucky, the base of a large-scale bronze cast of Rodin's "The Thinker" was spray-painted with the message: Trump #BuildThatWall."

Strange angle because they blocked it with a truck and are now currently cleaning it off from what I can see. Don't you dare tell me to calm down. #uofl #universityoflouisville A photo posted by NASTY WOMAN (@modern.girl) on Nov 9, 2016 at 7:32am PST

West Coast protests

The West Coast saw some protests in urban areas. In California, which voted overwhelmingly for Clinton, a small group gathered in downtown Los Angeles to voice its dissent, but its numbers never threatened to swell.

Really sad protest happening in downtown LA right now. pic.twitter.com/lRNWWCXREg — weston (@west_on) November 9, 2016

In the hours following Trump's victory speech, television footage showed dozens of demonstrators walking along an Oakland road at around 1 a.m. (4 a.m. ET).

The group had grown to about 250 people late Tuesday but decreased in the early morning, police said.

Protest continuing to Oakland from Highway 24 pic.twitter.com/CB9QnQFYmS — Chantelle Lee (@ChantelleHLee) November 9, 2016

Images and footage shared on social media showed dumpster fires on what was described as a stretch of Broadway, from 14th to 20th streets in the city.

It's a dumpster fire on Broadway from 20th to 14th in #Oakland. Anti-Trump protest pic.twitter.com/ngwSUQs1hp — David DeBolt (@daviddebolt) November 9, 2016

Angry voters also headed out in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.

Anti-Trump protesters have taken to the streets of Portland, Oregon.pic.twitter.com/of52BCoRNr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 9, 2016

Several hundred protesters appeared on the streets of downtown Portland late Tuesday and into early Wednesday. There were no arrests or significant reports of vandalism except for a dumpster fire, police said.

A man dressed in red, white and blue rests on a curb during a Trump protest Wednesday in Seattle.

Twitter users attempted to rally opponents of Trump in a number of cities for rallies Wednesday, including in Chicago, Washington, Los Angeles and New York.