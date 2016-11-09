Plans underway for Trump transition

Story highlights Sources on the transition team say they are fully prepared to hit the ground running

As part of that vetting, appointees were judged based on a loyalty test, a source told CNN

(CNN) In the wake of Donald Trump's stunning victory, the president-elect faces a new challenge: Melding his campaign team with a Trump transition effort that's been operating independently from the campaign.

Neither Trump nor his family members payed a hands-on role in the nitty-gritty details of transition planning in the run up to Election Day, multiple sources told CNN.

Trump wanted to focus on the task at hand -- winning the election -- and didn't want to jinx himself.

But sources on the transition team say they are fully prepared to hit the ground running. Last week, 22 department heads submitted their transition plans to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions for approval.

Each of these departments has a "landing team" set to parachute into government agencies, get the lay of the land, begin the transition process and get Trump's 100-day plan rolling.

