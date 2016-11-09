Conway: Trump 'has been given a mandate'

Story highlights "That mandate is going to be somewhat different than what we've had," Kellyanne Conway said

Conway said she knew Clinton would struggle in Michigan and Wisconsin

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign manager said Wednesday the president-elect has been given a mandate unlike any other in American history and that Hillary Clinton's concession phone call was "very gracious."

"He's being given a mandate," Kellyanne Conway told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "And that mandate is going to be somewhat different than what we've had, it's a repudiation of some of the things we've had."

After it became apparent that the reality-star-turned-politician was elected the 45th president of the United States, Conway said she received a call from Clinton aide Huma Abedin, letting her know that the former secretary of state wanted to talk to Trump.

"I handed him the phone and they had a maybe one-minute conversation, very gracious, very warm. I heard Mr. Trump's side of it," Conway said. "He commended her for being smart and tough and running a very hard-fought campaign. And I am told Secretary Clinton congratulated Donald Trump on his victory, and conceded to him."

Conway did not say whether or not Trump would follow through with his vow to prosecute Clinton over her use of a private email server at the State Department.

